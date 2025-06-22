Korea swelters under heat wave after days of torrential rain
Published: 22 Jun. 2025, 17:00
Korea is facing sweltering heat on Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas, following days of heavy downpours, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
The KMA forecast daytime highs of around 32 degrees nationwide and 30 degrees in Seoul. Temperatures are expected to rise further in certain regions, reaching up to 33 degrees in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi.
“Daytime highs will remain above 30 degrees under mostly clear skies for the time being, with temperatures slightly above seasonal norms,” the KMA said.
Although the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters lifted emergency response measures after the rain subsided, local governments and the Ministry of Employment and Labor are now activating heat wave contingency plans.
City governments, including Seoul, are monitoring vulnerable residents such as seniors living alone and residents in makeshift housing. Measures include deploying water trucks to spray roads and reduce asphalt temperatures.
The Labor Ministry said it will begin conducting heat wave inspections at high-risk workplaces from Monday through Sept. 30. Inspectors will check whether workers are receiving at least 20 minutes of rest every two hours when the perceived temperature exceeds 33 degrees.
Meanwhile, the KMA said the stationary front is expected to shift northward again around Tuesday, bringing more rain to Jeolla, Gyeongsang, and Jeju before retreating south. It is likely to move north again on June 27, soaking the entire country. Rain may continue in the greater Seoul area through June 29.
This year’s monsoon season began about a week earlier than usual and brought intense rainfall from the start.
In Cheongyang, South Chungcheong, 194 millimeters (7.6 inches) of rain fell between 9 p.m. Thursday and the following morning.
Rain swept through the Seoul metropolitan area on Friday, while Incheon recorded hourly rainfall as high as 62.5 millimeters.
“This year’s monsoon brought intense rainfall from the beginning,” said Kim Sung-mook, director of forecast policy at the KMA. “Shortly after the front arrived in Jeju, Busan saw its highest hourly rainfall in June in over 120 years, and Incheon also recorded significant levels.”
In Busan, 61.2 millimeters of rain fell in one hour around midnight on June 14, breaking the city’s June record dating back to 1904. The previous record was 50.1 millimeters, set on June 26, 1971.
The KMA attributed the intensified stationary front to the early development and expansion of the North Pacific high-pressure system, combined with dry air moving south from the north.
“A low-pressure system passed through the area where the front had formed, greatly strengthening the rain clouds,” said Woo Jin-kyu, KMA spokesperson. “Another low-pressure system could pass through the front this weekend, which would likely bring more rain.”
