 Midair engine failure forces Tokyo-bound Asiana flight's return to Incheon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 22 Jun. 2025, 13:44 Updated: 22 Jun. 2025, 16:36
Asiana Airlines passenger planes are seen at Incheon International Airport [YONHAP]

A Tokyo-bound Asiana Airlines flight was forced to return to Incheon International Airport on Saturday evening after one of its engines malfunctioned midair, prompting an emergency response.
 
Flight OZ108, carrying 263 passengers, took off at 6:49 p.m. en route to Narita International Airport. But roughly an hour into the flight, the pilot detected an abnormality in one of the aircraft’s two engines — identified by some witnesses as the left engine, which reportedly emitted sparks and smoke shortly after takeoff.
 

Following safety protocols, the Airbus A330-300 aircraft circled back and landed safely at Incheon at 7:42 p.m. No injuries were reported among passengers, according to Asiana Airlines.
 
The airline operated a new flight for the passengers at 4:30 a.m. the next morning, avoiding Narita Airport’s overnight curfew. In the meantime, passengers were accommodated in the airport lounge.
 
Asiana plans a full inspection of the aircraft to determine the cause of the engine anomaly, including whether it was a mechanical fault or the result of a bird strike. The plane involved has been in service for 11 years and 8 months.
 
“This was an unavoidable safety measure,” an airline spokesperson said. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and will offer appropriate compensation to affected passengers.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
