Police say Busan students found dead struggled with academic pressure, anxiety
Published: 22 Jun. 2025, 15:51
Three high school students in Busan who were found dead early Saturday are believed to have been under academic pressure and experiencing anxiety about the future, though police say they have found no evidence of bullying or peer conflict.
According to the Busan Metropolitan Police, a resident called emergency services at 1:39 a.m. Saturday after discovering three unconscious girls in a flower bed at an apartment complex in the city. All three were transported to a nearby hospital but were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Police said school bags were discovered on the rooftop of the building. CCTV footage showed the students entering the apartment complex late Friday night. While none of the girls lived in the building, one reportedly resided nearby, leading investigators to believe the location had been intentionally chosen in advance.
The girls were second-year students at the same high school, according to police. Investigators are examining whether recent administrative changes at the school may have played a role in the students’ emotional well-being. Ten out of 14 teachers in their academic department were replaced earlier this year, and the school had described the period as a “difficult adjustment” for some students.
The Busan Metropolitan Office of Education said a joint emergency response team has been formed to support the school community. The school also convened a crisis management committee on Saturday to coordinate counseling and support services for both students and families.
“We are reviewing every aspect of what may have contributed to this tragic outcome,” a school official said. “Our focus now is to provide immediate emotional support for students and staff.”
Authorities are continuing their investigation and are consulting psychological experts as part of the response.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE EUN-JI, KIM MIN-JU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
