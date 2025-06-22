The road to the confirmation hearing…

Korea’s political circles are locked in battle over so-called “dad privilege,” as lawmakers trade accusations over whether certain fathers have unfairly benefited their adult children. The opposition People Power Party (PPP) raised suspicions about Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, questioning how he could afford to send his son to an elite private high school and a U.S. university despite reporting modest assets. In response, the Democratic Party pointed to PPP lawmaker Joo Jin-woo’s son, who holds 740 million won ($539,000) in savings at the age of 20. Joo explained that the funds were lawfully gifted by the boy’s grandfather, but the controversy has stirred up political debate over family favors. [PARK YONG-SEOK]