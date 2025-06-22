 Sunday's fortune: Laughter lifts some, while others walk a finer line
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 22 Jun. 2025, 20:36
Actor EL was born in the year of the Dog. A strong sense of unity may define her day on Sunday. [NEXT ENTERTAINMENT WORLD]

Joy finds its way into laughter, love and unity today — though some signs may need to tread lightly around tension and unmet expectations. Your fortune for Sunday, June 22, 2025.
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending 💪 Caution ❤️ Stifled 🧭 West
🔹 Stay in your lane and avoid unnecessary fuss.
🔹 You may feel both frustrated and curious.
🔹 Avoid being authoritarian or too impersonal.
🔹 Reality may not follow your plans.
🔹 Acts of filial piety may feel especially hard.
🔹 Be careful — wrong connections may occur.
  
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Spending 💪 Moderate ❤️ Conflict 🧭 West
🔹 Rethink what freedom and responsibility mean.
🔹 Hold your tongue, even if tempted.
🔹 Family doesn’t always follow your hopes.
🔹 Spending may exceed expectations.
🔹 Even with loved ones, perspectives can clash.
🔹 Think twice before speaking or acting.
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 East
🔹 Today may feel full of life’s flavors.
🔹 Laughter may fill the household.
🔹 A joyful outlook may define your day.
🔹 Preserve beautiful moments with a photo.
🔹 There’s no better time than now.
🔹 A good companion may brighten your day.
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ ♥ 🧭 South
🔹 Expect to give and receive affection.
🔹 Generosity in love goes both ways.
🔹 Respect your partner’s words.
🔹 Conversation may flow easily today.
🔹 Married Rabbits may focus on growing the family.
🔹 Your world may turn rosy with love.
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Encounters 🧭 North
🔹 An expense may be on the horizon.
🔹 How you spend matters more than how you save.
🔹 People outweigh material gain today.
🔹 Spend wisely — find joy in the act.
🔹 Choose both value and emotional satisfaction.
🔹 Keep things simple and avoid showiness.
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 Loyalty runs deep — support your kin.
🔹 Blood ties grow stronger today.
🔹 Rally the family to share responsibilities.
🔹 Living with kindness is human nature.
🔹 Put family needs before all else.
🔹 Elevate your style — looks do matter today.
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Moderate 💪 Moderate ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 Stay neutral when caught in the middle.
🔹 Many tasks may arise — sort them wisely.
🔹 The right person brings the right timing.
🔹 Open up to others first.
🔹 Don’t waste things — repurpose creatively.
🔹 Music may soothe your soul today.
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Moderate 💪 Caution ❤️ Conflict 🧭 East
🔹 Gentleness may overcome toughness.
🔹 Let go of past regrets.
🔹 Kind words can inspire action.
🔹 Too many opinions can derail the goal.
🔹 Don’t fall for the illusion of others’ success.
🔹 Cool-toned clothes may help balance your mood.
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 South
🔹 Expect compliments or gestures of respect.
🔹 You may receive or enjoy delicious offerings.
🔹 A friendly gathering may take place.
🔹 Go on a family outing or partner excursion.
🔹 Escape daily life with a change of scene.
🔹 Let your flair and talents shine through.
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 North
🔹 You may like everything about today.
🔹 All lives share similar joys and struggles.
🔹 Expect smiles and a rewarding day.
🔹 A cheerful expense may be worth it.
🔹 You may be tired physically but light in spirit.
🔹 You might draw attention without trying.
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Strong 💪 Robust ❤️ United 🧭 South
🔹 The more family, the merrier the life.
🔹 You may find joy in everything around you.
🔹 Harmony at home builds the strongest foundation.
🔹 The best things happen with many hands.
🔹 Deep emotional connection may flourish.
🔹 A strong sense of unity may define your day.
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending 💪 Caution ❤️ Conflict 🧭 West
🔹 A relative’s news may reach you.
🔹 Skip anything unnecessary — save your energy.
🔹 Don’t push beyond your limits.
🔹 Adjust to what’s realistic, not what’s ideal.
🔹 Sometimes, letting go is a form of winning.
🔹 Don’t expect too much, and avoid overreaching.
   
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
