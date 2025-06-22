 Hwang Ui-jo still eyes 2026 World Cup despite suspended prison sentence
Hwang Ui-jo still eyes 2026 World Cup despite suspended prison sentence

Published: 22 Jun. 2025, 15:17
Hwang Ui-jo appears at the first appellate hearing at the Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 19. [YONHAP]

Hwang Ui-jo appears at the first appellate hearing at the Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 19. [YONHAP]

 
Embattled Alanyaspor forward Hwang Ui-jo has expressed a desire to represent Korea in the 2026 World Cup, despite receiving a one-year suspended prison sentence for illegally filming a sexual encounter — a controversy that led to his suspension from the national team.
 
Hwang received a one-year suspended sentence in February for charges related to the scandal. In a statement of reasons for appeal, released by KBS on Sunday, he said he “wants to play for the national team in the 2026 World Cup.”  
 

“As an iconic striker for Korea, I have to share my expertise with younger players and act as a pillar for the team,” he said.
 
The incident dates back to 2023, when an anonymous Instagram user shared videos of Hwang’s sexual encounters with women and alleged that the footballer had filmed the footage without consent. Police later identified the user as his sister-in-law, who was sentenced to three years in prison in 2024 for leaking the videos and blackmailing him.
 
The KFA suspended Hwang from national team duty in November 2023, ahead of his sentencing.  
 
Under KFA regulations, players given a suspended sentence are barred from national team selection until two years after the sentence ends. Those fined or sentenced to prison are ineligible for five years from the date of sentencing.
 
If the suspended sentence is upheld, “my national team career will come to an end,” Hwang said.
 
Hwang has earned 62 caps and has played for clubs in Korea, Japan, France, Greece, England and Turkey since making his professional debut with Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma, now Seongnam FC, in 2013.
 
He is currently under contract with Turkish club Alanyaspor, though the deal is set to expire on June 30. As of Sunday, neither the club nor Hwang has indicated plans to extend his contract.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
