Ulsan HD eliminated from Club World Cup knockout contention with second loss

Ulsan HD have bowed out of knockout contention at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States following their second straight loss.Ulsan, three-time defending K League 1 champions, lost to Fluminense FC of Brazil 4-2 in their second Group F match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday.Ulsan HD, the only Korean team in the tournament, opened the proceedings with a 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns FC of South Africa on Tuesday. And with Borussia Dortmund of Germany having defeated Sundowns 4-3 earlier Saturday, Ulsan had to at least hold Fluminense to a draw to stay alive in the tournament.Instead, they blew a 2-1 lead in the second half despite a valiant effort.Ulsan HD will close out the tournament against Borussia Dortmund at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, at 3 p.m. Wednesday.This is the first edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, with 32 teams divided into eight groups of four. The top two teams from each group will reach the knockouts.Fluminense dominated the early minutes against Ulsan, as Ganso tested Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo with a couple of big shots when the match was only two minutes old.The Brazilian side grabbed the lead in the 27th minute with Jhon Arias converting a free kick from just outside the box. Milosz Trojak had committed a foul after a Ulsan turnover deep in their own zone, and Jo had no answer for a powerful strike by the Colombian attacker.Jo did his best to keep this a one-goal affair, denying Gabriel Fuentes and then Guga in succession around the half-hour mark.Then Jo's teammates responded with the equalizer in the 37th minute. In a counterattack opportunity, Um sent a cross from the right side and goalkeeper Fabio fanned on a diving attempt to grab the ball, and Lee Jin-hyun calmly rolled the ball into the gaping net from the opposite wing to knot the score at 1-1.Then, during added time, it was Lee finding Um for a diving header that put Ulsan up 2-1 at halftime — Ulsan's first lead of the tournament.After the restart, Fluminense pushed hard to reassert their control and drew even in the 66th minute. After some scrambling in the box, Trojak's clearing attempt for Ulsan went right to substitute Nonato, who made no mistake with his right-footed shot from the center of the box.Fluminense then went ahead for good in the 83rd minute. Following a corner, Jo made a crucial save but the rebound landed on German Cano, who crossed for Juan Freytes for the go-ahead marker.Keno then headed home Fluminense's fourth goal during stoppage time.Yonhap