 Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel, judiciary news outlet reports
Published: 22 Jun. 2025, 15:24
Iranian flags are displayed on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol as part of a demonstration organized by activists who support regime change by the people of Iran, in Washington on June 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Iranian flags are displayed on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol as part of a demonstration organized by activists who support regime change by the people of Iran, in Washington on June 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
A man named Majid Moseybi was executed in Iran, the judiciary news outlet Mizan reported on Sunday, after he was convicted of spying for Israel and seeking to share sensitive information with its intelligence agency Mossad.
 
Mizan did not detail when Moseybi was arrested. 

 

Reuters
