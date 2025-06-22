 London police charge seven Iranians with assault after embassy incident
Published: 22 Jun. 2025, 17:44
Police officers stand in front of Iran's embassy, after seven men were arrested earlier on the same day on suspicion of grievous bodily harm during a protest in London on June 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

London police on Sunday said they had charged seven Iranians with grievous bodily harm after a reported fight at a protest near the embassy last week.
 
London's Metropolitan Police said they had been alerted to an apparent fight outside the Iranian embassy on Friday, which local media reported occurred during a protest against the Iranian leadership.
 

Police said eight people were arrested in connection with the incident, including one man who was in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another man was also hospitalized.
 
"Seven of those arrested were charged with causing grievous bodily harm," police said in a statement. "All are Iranian nationals."
 
Police said that they had been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance on Monday. The eighth person was still in hospital and had been bailed, they added

Reuters
