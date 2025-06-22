London police charge seven Iranians with assault after embassy incident
Published: 22 Jun. 2025, 17:44
London police on Sunday said they had charged seven Iranians with grievous bodily harm after a reported fight at a protest near the embassy last week.
London's Metropolitan Police said they had been alerted to an apparent fight outside the Iranian embassy on Friday, which local media reported occurred during a protest against the Iranian leadership.
Police said eight people were arrested in connection with the incident, including one man who was in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another man was also hospitalized.
"Seven of those arrested were charged with causing grievous bodily harm," police said in a statement. "All are Iranian nationals."
Police said that they had been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance on Monday. The eighth person was still in hospital and had been bailed, they added
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
