London police charge seven Iranians with assault after embassy incident

London police on Sunday said they had charged seven Iranians with grievous bodily harm after a reported fight at a protest near the embassy last week.London's Metropolitan Police said they had been alerted to an apparent fight outside the Iranian embassy on Friday, which local media reported occurred during a protest against the Iranian leadership.Police said eight people were arrested in connection with the incident, including one man who was in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another man was also hospitalized."Seven of those arrested were charged with causing grievous bodily harm," police said in a statement. "All are Iranian nationals."Police said that they had been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance on Monday. The eighth person was still in hospital and had been bailed, they addedReuters