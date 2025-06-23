Real estate spike drops rental deposit ratio
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 19:22
A man walks past a real estate agency displaying rental listings in Seoul on Monday as the city undergoes a sharp rise in housing prices.
The uptick in prices has pushed the city’s average jeonse (a lump-sum deposit-based rental system)-to-price ratio to its lowest level in over eight years. According to real estate platform R114, the average jeonse ratio — the proportion of rental deposit to property sales price — for 1.57 million apartment units across Seoul's 25 districts fell to 45.2 percent in May, the lowest since January 2017.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)