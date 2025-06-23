Hyundai Mobis boosts employee education with fresh learning support
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 17:37
Hyundai Mobis is expanding its investment in workforce education through a range of programs aimed at developing long-term skills and professional qualifications across its organization.
At the center of these efforts is Mobischool, the company’s internal learning platform, which offers access to more than 5,000 educational resources. The materials span topics including information technology, foreign languages, job-specific training and personal development. In addition to individual learning, Hyundai Mobis has created an online community for employees to share knowl-edge and collaborate across departments.
The company also supports academic advancement for its senior staff. A graduate program allows selected executive-level employees to take a one-year leave of absence to pursue a master’s degree in engineering at Seoul National University (SNU). Hyundai Mobis provides financial support for tuition, living costs and international conferences. This year, it will add an Executive MBA course at SNU to expand access to business education and professional networking opportunities.
Separate from the graduate program, Hyundai Mobis encourages employees to pursue professional certifications in areas such as Automotive Spice assessment, labor consulting and areas related to their professional roles. The company covers tuition, textbooks and exam fees. According to Hyundai Mobis, the number of certified employees has grown steadily in recent years.
The company also supports the formation of employee-led learning clubs. Any group of three or more staff members can start a club and apply for funding to cover activities and invite outside instructors. Current club topics range from robotics and software coding to language study. More than 3,000 employees are involved in over 200 learning clubs. An annual ceremony is held to recognize clubs judged to have made outstanding contributions.
Hyundai Mobis has also introduced retirement planning and transition support, including overseas assignment opportunities, global training programs and mobility software training. The aim, according to the company, is to help employees prepare for later stages of their careers or new roles after retirement.
Taken together, the programs reflect Hyundai Mobis’s broader approach to workforce development, with a combination of self-directed learning, institutional support and long-term training. While some programs target current job skills, others are designed to help employees build wider capabilities over time.
As competition increases in the mobility sector, Hyundai Mobis appears to be positioning education and in-house talent development as part of its long-term strategy — both to retain skilled workers and to adapt to changing industry demands.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
