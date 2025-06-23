Bunjang earns government certification for safer used mobile phone sales
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 14:22
Bunjang, a leading online secondhand marketplace in Korea, announced it has become the first certified operator in the online sector under a new government program for the safe trade of used mobile phones.
The certification system, introduced by the Ministry of Science and ICT, aims to enhance transparency in the used phone market and strengthen consumer protection. The Korea Association for ICT Promotion (KAIT) has been designated as the program’s operating agency.
Under the initiative, KAIT issues certificates to used phone dealers who meet consumer protection requirements. These standards include secure data deletion procedures and transparent pricing by device grade.
Used phone transactions have long faced issues such as data leaks, unclear pricing and the circulation of lost or stolen phones, leading to low consumer trust. The Ministry of Science and ICT introduced the certification system to restore order to the market and reduce household communication expenses.
Bunjang obtained certification as both a buyer and seller through a process that included document reviews and on-site inspections, according to the platform on Monday.
A “used phone transaction verification service” was launched as well, which allows consumers to check a device's history and seller information using its unique International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. This service confirms whether a phone has been lost, stolen, or illegally distributed.
“This certification will help establish a healthier ecosystem by adding trust and protection to Korea’s rapidly growing used phone market,” a Bunjang spokesperson said. “As the first company to receive this designation, we aim to set the standard for safe transactions.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
