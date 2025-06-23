Chairman of KEF receives U.S. award for international diplomacy
Published: 23 Jun. 2025
SHIN MIN-HEE
Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of CJ Group and the Korea Enterprises Federation (KEF), was given the Henry G. Bennett Global Fellows Award on Saturday, which recognizes individuals who have made significant impact in addressing international issues.
The award is organized by Oklahoma State University (OSU), named after its former president.
Sohn is the second Korean recipient of the award, following former Prime Minister Nam Duck-woo in 1987. Both Sohn and Nam are alumni of OSU.
Sohn's nomination had been made by CJ Group, with the company noting his “achievements as the chairman of CJ Group and KEF” as well as “contributions to public diplomacy by promoting Korean culture around the world.”
“Receiving this distinguished award from Oklahoma State University, a place that marked a pivotal turning point in my life, fills me with profound gratitude and deep reflection,” Sohn said in his acceptance speech.
“This honor is not only a celebration of the past, but also a new starting point for an even greater future. Together with CJ Group, I will continue to boldly engage with the world and contribute to the advancement of humanity.”
