 Chairman of KEF receives U.S. award for international diplomacy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Chairman of KEF receives U.S. award for international diplomacy

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 14:58 Updated: 23 Jun. 2025, 15:12
Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of CJ Group and the Korea Enterprises Federation, right, receives the Henry G. Bennett Global Fellows Award during the 2025 Oklahoma State University Global Alumni Reunion event at the Lotte Hotel Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on June 21. [CJ GROUP]

Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of CJ Group and the Korea Enterprises Federation, right, receives the Henry G. Bennett Global Fellows Award during the 2025 Oklahoma State University Global Alumni Reunion event at the Lotte Hotel Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on June 21. [CJ GROUP]

 
Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of CJ Group and the Korea Enterprises Federation (KEF), was given the Henry G. Bennett Global Fellows Award on Saturday, which recognizes individuals who have made significant impact in addressing international issues.
 
The award is organized by Oklahoma State University (OSU), named after its former president.
 

Related Article

Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of CJ Group and the Korea Enterprises Federation, speaks upon receiving the Henry G. Bennett Global Fellows Award during the 2025 Oklahoma State University Global Alumni Reunion event at the Lotte Hotel Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on June 21. [CJ GROUP]

Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of CJ Group and the Korea Enterprises Federation, speaks upon receiving the Henry G. Bennett Global Fellows Award during the 2025 Oklahoma State University Global Alumni Reunion event at the Lotte Hotel Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on June 21. [CJ GROUP]

 
Sohn is the second Korean recipient of the award, following former Prime Minister Nam Duck-woo in 1987. Both Sohn and Nam are alumni of OSU.
 
Sohn's nomination had been made by CJ Group, with the company noting his “achievements as the chairman of CJ Group and KEF” as well as “contributions to public diplomacy by promoting Korean culture around the world.”
 
“Receiving this distinguished award from Oklahoma State University, a place that marked a pivotal turning point in my life, fills me with profound gratitude and deep reflection,” Sohn said in his acceptance speech.
 
“This honor is not only a celebration of the past, but also a new starting point for an even greater future. Together with CJ Group, I will continue to boldly engage with the world and contribute to the advancement of humanity.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags cj group sohn kyung shik oklahoma state university

More in Industry

SK Telecom resumes new customer sign-ups after April's SIM data breach

Hanwha Systems signs MOU with Northrop Grumman for collaboration on air defense systems

Chairman of KEF receives U.S. award for international diplomacy

Lee gov't reignites debate over nuclear's role in 'pragmatic' energy policy with SMR push

Bunjang earns government certification for safer used mobile phone sales

Related Stories

Future of Korea's labor market lies in 'diversity, autonomy,' says KEF chairman

Paying heed to public sentiment

Don’t ignore warnings from Mr. Guts

Shinsegae aims to deliver more, faster with CJ Group partnership

Big business asks government to go easy on companies
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)