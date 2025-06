Coca-Cola themed dining

Diners hold glasses of Coca-Cola at a restaurant in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 23.Coca-Cola announced a collaboration project with 11 restaurants at the Haebangchon Sinheung Market in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, that sees the restaurants' exteriors and interiors decorated with a Coca-Cola theme.Each restaurant's Coca-Cola decoration theme is different, representing each specific cuisine and menu, according to Coca-Cola Korea.BY CHO YONG-JUN [ [email protected]