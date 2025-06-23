 Coca-Cola themed dining
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Coca-Cola themed dining

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 17:53
Diners hold glasses of Coca-Cola at a restaurant in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 23. [COCA-COLA KOREA]

Diners hold glasses of Coca-Cola at a restaurant in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 23. [COCA-COLA KOREA]

 
Diners hold glasses of Coca-Cola at a restaurant in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 23.

Coca-Cola announced a collaboration project with 11 restaurants at the Haebangchon Sinheung Market in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, that sees the restaurants' exteriors and interiors decorated with a Coca-Cola theme. 
 
Each restaurant's Coca-Cola decoration theme is different, representing each specific cuisine and menu, according to Coca-Cola Korea. 

 
Two people take a selfie outside a restaurant themed around Coca-Cola in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 23. [COCA-COLA KOREA]

Two people take a selfie outside a restaurant themed around Coca-Cola in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 23. [COCA-COLA KOREA]

Two diners raise their cans of Coca-Cola to a cheers at a restaurant in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 23. [COCA-COLA KOREA]

Two diners raise their cans of Coca-Cola to a cheers at a restaurant in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 23. [COCA-COLA KOREA]


BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags coca-cola itaewon restaurant

More in Industry

TMON to resume services following Oasis acquisition

Possible Strait of Hormuz blockade puts Korea on energy security alert

Samsung, SK hynix on high alert over more potential U.S. restrictions on China

Retailers drastically slash prices to boost sales amid inflation-fueled spending drought

SKT to resume new subscriptions Tuesday as gov't lifts post-hack ban

Related Stories

Coca-Cola prices to jump from next month

Girl group XG named new Coca-Cola advertising model

Coke prices in Korea set to rise again in January 2023

FTC investigating Lotte, Coca-Cola for price-fixing conspiracy

McDonald's Family Walking Festival raises money for Ronald McDonald House
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)