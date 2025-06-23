Coca-Cola themed dining
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 17:53
-
- CHO YONG-JUN
- [email protected]
Diners hold glasses of Coca-Cola at a restaurant in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 23.
Coca-Cola announced a collaboration project with 11 restaurants at the Haebangchon Sinheung Market in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, that sees the restaurants' exteriors and interiors decorated with a Coca-Cola theme.
Each restaurant's Coca-Cola decoration theme is different, representing each specific cuisine and menu, according to Coca-Cola Korea.
