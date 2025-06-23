 Hanwha Systems signs MOU with Northrop Grumman for collaboration on air defense systems
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 15:46
Park Sung-kyun, vice president and business director of the defense electronics division at Hanwha Systems, and Kenn Todorov, vice president and general manager of command and control and weapons integration at Northrop Grumman, shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in this undated file photo provided by the U.S. company. [YONHAP]

Hanwha Systems, a defense solutions unit under Korea's Hanwha Group, said Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with U.S. defense giant Northrop Grumman to jointly advance integrated air defense systems.
 
The agreement focuses on enhancing technological collaboration in air defense command and control systems and exploring new business opportunities in Korea, according to Hanwha Systems.
 

Northrop Grumman is the developer of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), regarded as one of the most advanced air defense command and control platforms in the world.
 
IBCS integrates radar and interceptor systems across land, sea and air to build a dense and flexible air defense network, enabling coordinated responses to a range of threats.
 
It is currently being deployed by the U.S. Army and evaluated for expansion in Europe and other regions.
 
Hanwha Systems emphasized that the partnership will combine Northrop Grumman's expertise in air defense technologies with its own advanced command and control capabilities, such as the Korea Air and Missile Defense Operations Center (KAMDOC), for more advanced air defense solutions.
 
The partnership will also play a pivotal role in helping Hanwha Systems develop next-generation air defense solutions, further bolstering its capabilities in the global defense market, the company added.
 
“Hanwha is undergoing a bold transformation to become a leading global defense company,” said Park Sung-kyun, vice president and business director of the defense electronics division at Hanwha Systems. “Our partnership reflects our ambition to lead the development of next-generation weapon systems and strengthen our position in the global market.”

Yonhap
