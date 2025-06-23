SKT to resume new subscriptions Tuesday as gov't lifts post-hack ban

Samsung, SK hynix on high alert over more potential U.S. restrictions on China

Possible Strait of Hormuz blockade puts Korea on energy security alert

TMON to resume services following Oasis acquisition

Related Stories

Iran’s nuclear site at Fordo is attacked again, Iranian media says

UAE coast guard evacuates 24 people from oil tanker crash east of Strait of Hormuz

Israel says it's hitting Iranian government targets, including the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran

20 Korean nationals, family members evacuated from Iran as tensions with Israel intensify

[THINK ENGLISH] 이란, 호르무즈 해협서 한국 유조선 나포