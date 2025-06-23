SK Telecom resumes new customer sign-ups after April's SIM data breach
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 15:58
SK Telecom will fully resume new customer sign-ups through its retail stores starting Tuesday, after halting operations in April due to a major hacking incident.
The Ministry of Science and ICT announced Monday that it is lifting the suspension on new customer services it imposed on SK Telecom, effective Tuesday.
“SK Telecom now has a sufficient stockpile of SIM cards exceeding expected replacement demand, and its new reservation system has been launched and stabilized,” the ministry said in a statement. “The purpose of the administrative guidance related to the SIM shortage has been fulfilled, so we are lifting the suspension.”
However, the ministry said it has instructed SK Telecom to prioritize SIM replacements for existing customers even after resuming new customer services.
The incident traces back to April 18, when a cybersecurity breach at SK Telecom led to the leakage of user data related to SIM cards.
Amid growing concerns over the breach, SK Telecom announced on April 25 that it would offer free SIM replacements for all subscribers.
As the replacement demand surged among the carrier’s roughly 25 million users, SIM supplies ran low. In response, the ministry recommended that SK Telecom suspend new sales and focus on replacements.
As a result, new sign-ups were halted at all 2,600 directly operated and affiliated retail stores nationwide. Only authorized resellers were permitted to process new subscriptions.
Once SK Telecom’s SIM stock exceeded replacement demand, the company partially resumed new sign-ups through stores on June 16, but limited them to eSIMs only.
The ministry has been receiving daily updates from SK Telecom on SIM inventory and the number of replacements completed, and has been assessing the appropriate time to lift the sales suspension.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)