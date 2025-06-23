 SKT to resume new subscriptions Tuesday as gov't lifts post-hack ban
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 18:02
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


SK Telecom users line up at a booth in Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul on May 9 to get new SIM cards. [NEWS1]

SK Telecom (SKT) will resume new subscriptions at about 2,600 retail locations nationwide starting Tuesday, ending a 50-day suspension that began May 5.
 
The Ministry of Science and ICT announced on Monday that it would lift its administrative guidance that had called for a halt on new customer sign-ups. The decision came after SKT secured a sufficient inventory of SIMs to cover replacement demand, and its reservation system for SIM replacements — launched Friday — was deemed stable.
 

With the ministry’s latest decision, SKT will resume full-scale operations after a month and a half. 
 
“With this directive lifted, all T World stores that had been focusing on SIM replacements can now resume new subscriptions from June 24,” the company said in a statement. “We will work closely with our national distribution network to ensure uninterrupted service for new customers.”
 
Previously, the ministry issued administrative guidance on June 1, instructing SKT to halt all new customer acquisitions until the SIM shortage was resolved. Although administrative guidance lacks the legal force of an official order, it can carry binding implications if companies fail to comply, as further directives may follow.
 
As a result, SKT halted new subscriptions and number portability services starting May 5 and instead focused on replacing compromised SIMs after a major hacking incident in April.
 
Travelers replace their USIM cards at SK Telecom’s roaming-only replacement booth at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul on May 9. [NEWS1]

The sales freeze took a toll. According to industry data, a total of 518,400 customers left SKT between April 22 — shortly after the breach — and Sunday.
 
“With full-scale operations resuming, SKT’s biggest challenge will be recovering its lost market share,” an industry source said. “Given the blow to its brand image from the hacking incident, the company will likely launch aggressive marketing campaigns to win customers back.”
 
Concerns are also growing over an expected spike in subsidy wars after the Mobile Device Distribution Improvement Act is repealed on July 22.
 
SK Telecom's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul is seen on May 6. [NEWS1]

“While resuming new services, we will continue to prioritize remaining SIM replacements to properly wrap up this incident,” said an SKT official.
 
SIM replacements are still underway. As of Sunday, a cumulative total of 9.29 million SKT users have received new SIMs. Over the weekend alone, around 10,000 users replaced theirs through the reservation system. SKT said customers who miss their appointment date can still visit the designated store without rebooking to complete the swap.
 
The Ministry of Science and ICT is finalizing its investigation and aims to release a full report on the hacking incident by the end of this month.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY EO HWAN-HEE [[email protected]]
