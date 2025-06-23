Xiaomi to unveil prices for new YU7 SUV at June 26 launch
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 13:27
Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun said on Monday that the firm plans to hold an official launch event for its new YU7 electric sports utility vehicle on Thursday, where it is expected to announce pricing and start taking orders.
Lei made the announcement on his Weibo account. Xiaomi earlier announced specifications for its second EV model in May.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
