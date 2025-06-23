Naver Cloud to install AI chatbot Clova CareCall in Japanese city of Izumo

Naver Cloud, the cloud service affiliate of IT giant Naver, said Monday it has signed an agreement with the city of Izumo in southern Japan to introduce its AI phone chatbot service, Clova CareCall.Under the agreement, Naver Cloud will work with the city of Izumo to establish an AI-based sustainable care system. Izumo, located in Shimane Prefecture, is considered a super-aged city, with nearly 30 percent of its population aged 65 or older, according to the company.Clova CareCall is a service in which an AI system makes phone calls to elderly and middle-aged individuals living alone to check on their well-being.Naver Cloud and Izumo have been operating a pilot program in parts of the city, with plans to expand the service citywide in the first half of next year."We proposed the Clova CareCall service to Japan, which is facing similar challenges posed by a rapidly aging society, to seek joint solutions," said Chae Seon-ju, head of strategic business at Naver.Yonhap