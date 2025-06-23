Isfahan’s enduring heart faces a new test (KOR)

In 1598, the Safavid Empire, predecessor to modern-day Iran, moved its capital to Isfahan. Shah Abbas I tasked his chief architect, Sheikh Baha’i, with designing a grand square as the centerpiece of a new urban plan. The result was a vast plaza measuring 160 meters (524 feet) east to west and 560 meters north to south — large enough to fit 13 football fields. At the time, it was the largest city square in the world.Two-tiered arcades lined with arches border the square on all four sides. Behind the eastern arcade stands the Ali Qapu Palace, its four-story balcony rising above the plaza. The balcony served as a platform for the shah to observe the square and engage with his subjects. The space occasionally became a polo ground — a game developed by Persian cavalrymen.Directly opposite the palace, the golden dome of the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque rises above the square. This mosque, used by the royal harem, was accessible via a hidden underground passage. It was a private sanctuary, not open to the public.To the south, the imposing Imam Mosque — renowned for its blue mosaic tiles — dominates the view. Oriented southwest toward Mecca, the mosque’s angle contrasts with the square’s southward alignment, making its dome and minarets appear more dynamic. Inside, its prayer halls, bathed in Persian blue, are considered architectural masterpieces.At the north end stands the entrance to the Grand Bazaar. Stepping through the gate reveals a sprawling marketplace, once the largest in the Middle East. Beneath endless domed roofs, merchants operated alongside caravanserais, madrasas, bathhouses and small mosques — a concentrated network of civic life.The square’s official name, Naqsh-e Jahan, means “Image of the World.” It was more than a royal project — it was a global meeting point where Persians, Indians, Chinese, Europeans and Jews traded goods and ideas. Imam Square embodied Isfahan’s spirit of tolerance and cultural fusion — its very heart.On June 21, the United States carried out an airstrike on a nuclear facility near Isfahan. As tensions rise, the world watches and hopes not only for an end to hostilities but also for the preservation of Isfahan’s enduring cultural heritage.현 이란의 전신인 사파비 제국은 1598년 이스파한으로 수도를 옮겼다. 샤(황제) 아바스 1세가 건설 책임을 명한 수석건축가 셰이크 바하이는 거대한 광장을 설계해 도시계획의 원점으로 삼았다. 동서 160m, 남북 560m, 축구경기장 13개가 들어가는 16세기 세계에서 가장 큰 도시광장이었다. 아치가 연속된 2개 층의 회랑을 사방에 둘러 광장의 경계로 삼았다.회랑 뒤편으로 알리 카푸 왕궁을 건설했고 광장에 면해 4개 층 높이의 발코니가 우뚝하다. 샤가 시민들의 도시와 소통하기 위한 광장으로, 왕궁 발코니는 그 소통의 창구였다. 페르시아 기병대가 개발한 훈련용 게임이 폴로였고, 광장은 때로 폴로 경기장이 되기도 했다. 왕궁 맞은편에 황금 돔을 가진 로트폴라 모스크가 솟아있다. 왕실 전용 모스크로 왕궁 하렘의 여인들이 광장 지하의 비밀 통로로 출입했었다.광장 남쪽에 파란색 모자이크의 웅장한 이맘 모스크가 자리해 이맘 광장이라 부른다. 메카를 향한 남서향의 모스크는 남향인 광장과 45도 틀어져 있다. 이 때문에 모스크의 첨탑과 돔은 더욱 입체적으로 보인다. 페르시안 블루의 내부 기도실들로 가히 환상적이다.북쪽에 광장의 정문 격인 바자르 게이트가 당당하게 서 있다. 이 문으로 나가면 중동 최대 시장이었던 케이샤리예 바자르가 전개된다. 작은 돔 지붕이 끝없이 덮인 이 아름다운 바자르에는 무수한 상점뿐 아니라 카라반들의 여관, 이슬람 학교, 터키식 목욕탕, 작은 모스크 등 시민 공공시설이 밀집되어 있었다.이맘 광장의 정식 이름은 나크셰 자한, ‘세계의 형상’이라는 뜻이다. 광장에는 페르시아인뿐 아니라 인도인·중국인·유럽인과 유대인이 뒤섞여 교역과 친교를 나누었다. 이 관용과 화합의 광장은 이스파한의 심장이자 명실상부하게 응축된 ‘세계’였다. 21일(현지시간) 미국은 이스파한 인근의 핵시설에 대한 전격 폭격을 감행했다. 전쟁의 종식을, 이스파한 문화유산의 무사를 기원한다.