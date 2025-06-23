Tensions in Middle East escalate as U.S. strikes Iranian nuclear facilities (KOR)

The Middle East has entered a state of heightened uncertainty following the United States' airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22 (local time), just nine days after the outbreak of armed conflict between Israel and Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump, in a televised address, warned that Iran would face “stronger attacks” unless it fully abandons its nuclear ambitions, urging Tehran to “now build peace.”Iran’s response was swift. Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the U.S. strikes as a clear violation of international law and vowed “everlasting consequences.” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had previously warned that the Iranian people would not surrender. According to The New York Times, Khamenei has even named three potential successors in the event of his assassination.The likelihood of a quick resolution appears slim. Iran resumed attacks on Israel the same day and may soon target U.S. military bases in the region. Pro-Iranian groups such as Hamas and the Houthis have also pledged retaliation. The situation now threatens to spiral into a cycle of reprisals between Iran and the U.S.-Israel alliance.For Korea, the fallout may extend beyond diplomacy. A prolonged crisis could exacerbate economic pressures already caused by weak exports and sluggish domestic demand. Rising oil prices, inflation, and reduced corporate profits are imminent concerns, especially if Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow passageway is a key artery for global energy flows, including 99 percent of Korea’s oil imports from the Middle East.Security implications for the Korean Peninsula also cannot be ignored. While the U.S. strike underscores the Trump administration’s firm stance on nuclear nonproliferation, Pyongyang may interpret Tehran’s fate as a reason to double down on nuclear development. The crisis could also push North Korea into closer alignment with Russia in defiance of U.S. pressure.There are concerns that U.S. flexibility in troop deployments could impact the Korean Peninsula. If American forces stationed in Korea are redeployed to the Middle East, it may create a security gap at a critical time.The Korean government must act decisively to minimize the economic and security impact of the unfolding Middle East crisis. President Lee Jae Myung’s decision not to attend the NATO Summit from June 24 to 25, citing domestic issues and the fluid regional situation, is regrettable. The summit could have provided a valuable opportunity to coordinate an international response.Efforts must now focus on rescheduling a Korea-U.S. summit, which was previously canceled during the Group of 7 meeting due to changes in Trump’s schedule.미국이 이스라엘과 이란의 무력 충돌 9일 만인 21일(현지시간) 이란 핵시설 3곳을 전격 공격하면서 중동사태가 ‘시계 제로’ 상황으로 빠져들고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 이날 공격 후 대국민 담화에서 “이란은 이제 평화를 구축해야 한다”며 “핵무기 개발을 완전히 포기하지 않으면 더 강력한 공격을 받게 될 것”이라고 경고했다. 하지만 이란 압바스 아락치 외무장관은 미국이 평화적 핵 시설을 공격한 것은 명백한 국제법 위반이라며 ‘영원한 결과’를 초래할 것이라고 맞받았다. 미국의 압박에 맞서 결사 항전의 길을 가겠다는 의사를 밝힌 것이다. 앞서 이란 최고지도자인 아야톨라 알리 하메네이는 “이란 국민은 항복하지 않을 것을 알아야 한다”고 경고한 바 있다. 뉴욕타임스 보도에 따르면 하메네이는 자신이 암살될 경우에 대비해 후계자 후보 3명을 지명하기까지 했다고 한다.이번 사태가 단기간에 해소될 가능성은 작아 보인다. 당장 이란은 이날 이스라엘 공격을 재개했고, 조만간 중동 내 미군기지 공격에 나설 수도 있다. 하마스, 후티 등 중동 내 친이란 세력도 보복을 공언하고 있다. 이란의 보복과 미국·이스라엘의 추가 공습으로 이어지는 악순환 조짐이 보인다. 이번 사태는 수출 부진과 내수 침체로 어려움을 겪고 있는 우리 경제 전반에 충격을 가할 수 있다. 무엇보다 중동발 원유 공급 차질로 인한 유가 급등과 물가 상승, 기업의 수익성 악화 등이 우려된다. 최악의 경우 호르무즈해협 봉쇄가 현실화할 경우 사태는 더욱 심각해질 수밖에 없다. 호르무즈해협은 전 세계 원유 소비량의 5분의 1과 한국이 수입하는 중동산 원유의 99%가 통과하는 지역이다.향후 한반도 안보에 미칠 부정적인 영향도 간과할 수 없다. 이번 공격이 트럼프 행정부의 강력한 핵 비확산 의지를 보여준 측면도 있지만, 오히려 북한으로선 핵무기 없는 이란에 닥친 상황을 보며 핵무기 고도화에 박차를 가할 가능성이 있다. 또 미국발 안보 위협에 맞서 러시아와의 밀착 행보를 강화할 공산도 커졌다. 만약 트럼프 행정부의 주한미군 유연성 강화 움직임에 따라 주한미군이 중동이나 타 지역으로 차출될 경우 한반도 안보 공백이 발생할 위험도 있다.정부는 중동발 리스크가 우리 안보와 경제에 미칠 파장이 최소화하도록 만반의 대비에 나서야 한다. 이와 관련해 이재명 대통령이 24~25일 열리는 북대서양조약기구(나토) 정상회의에 국내 현안과 중동 정세의 불확실성 등을 이유로 참석하지 않기로 한 점은 아쉽다. 중동 사태가 우리 안보·경제에 드리운 불확실성 해소를 위한 국제 공조 방안을 모색할 기회였다는 점에서다. 정부는 지난번 주요 7개국(G7) 정상회의 당시 트럼프 대통령 측 사정으로 무산됐던 한·미 정상회담을 조속히 추진해야 한다.