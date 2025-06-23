댈러스 카우보이 치어리더, 임금 400% 인상
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Get a 400% Pay Raise
In what amounts to the biggest reveal of the second season of the Netflix docuseries “America’s Sweethearts,” the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will receive a pay raise of roughly 400% for the 2025 season.
It is a huge increase in a profession known for its low wages, and one that a former cheerleader for the team, Jada McLean, described in an interview with The New York Times as “a drastic change” that could give the cheerleaders more financial security.
The pay bump is announced in Episode 7 of the show’s second season, which began streaming Wednesday. It caps a yearslong effort for higher pay that drew a great deal of attention in 2018 when former cheerleader Erica Wilkins sued the team for unfair pay. She claimed in her lawsuit that she received roughly $7 per hour with no overtime pay and a flat rate of $200 per game, which, in total, ended up being less than the annual pay for the team’s mascot, Rowdy. Her case was settled out of court in 2019, and since then, hourly wages for the squad remained low.
Missing from the announcement of the raise in the show were any specifics of what the cheerleaders were making previously or how much they would be paid under their new deal.
But in a rare instance of a Cowboys cheerleader, past or present, discussing her compensation, McLean told the Times that in 2024, her fifth year with the squad, she had made $15 an hour and $500 for each appearance, and that compensation varies based on experience. With the increased wages, she said veteran cheerleaders could now be making more than $75 an hour. The new contract also changes the structure around pay for game day and other appearances, though McLean said it still does not provide health insurance.
In an emailed statement, the franchise would not confirm the new wages.
The celebrated cheerleading squad, which has been delivering high kicks and enthusiasm at Cowboys games for more than half a century, surged in popularity with the release of the first season of “America’s Sweethearts” last summer, which quickly became one of Netflix’s top 10 shows. The series showcased the athleticism, time and grit necessary to be part of a squad of lowly paid performers that cheers for a team whose quarterback, Dak Prescott, makes $60 million a season.
댈러스 카우보이 치어리더, 임금 400% 인상
넷플릭스 다큐시리즈 ‘아메리카스 스위트하트’의 두 번째 시즌에서 가장 눈길을 끈 장면은 NFL 미식축구팀인 댈러스 카우보이 소속 치어리더들이 2025 시즌부터 약 400%의 임금 인상을 받게 된다는 사실이었다.
저임금으로 잘 알려진 직업군에서 이는 이례적인 인상이다. 팀의 전 치어리더인 제이다 맥클린은 뉴욕타임스에 이를 “극적인 전환”이라 표현하며, 치어리더들이 재정적 안정을 도모할 수 있는 계기가 될 수 있다고 말했다.
임금 인상 소식은 수요일(6월 18일) 스트리밍을 시작한 시즌 2의 7화에서 공개됐다. 수년간 계속된 임금 인상 요구의 결실이기도 하다. 전 치어리더 에리카 윌킨스는 지난 2018년 부당한 보수 체계에 반발하며 구단을 상대로 소송을 제기해 큰 주목을 받았다. 그는 당시 시급 약 7달러에 초과 근무 수당 없이 경기 당 200달러를 받았다고 주장했다. 이는 구단의 마스코트 ‘라우디’가 받는 것보다 적은 액수였다. 이 소송은 2019년 법정 밖에서 합의됐지만, 이후에도 치어리더의 시급은 낮은 수준에 머물렀다.
이번 인상 발표에선 기존 임금이나 새 계약에 따른 구체적인 급여 수준이 공개되지 않았다.
전·현직 치어리더들이 직접 임금 액수를 말하는 일이 드문 가운데, 맥클린은 뉴욕타임스에 지난해 5년 차였던 자신이 시급 15달러와 행사 출연 1건당 500달러를 받았으며, 경력에 따라 보수가 달라진다고 밝혔다. 이번 인상으로 베테랑 치어리더는 시급 75달러 이상을 받을 수 있게 된다고 전했다. 새 계약으로 경기 당일이나 외부 행사를 할 때 지급되는 보수 체계에도 변화가 생겼지만, 여전히 건강보험은 제공되지 않는다고 덧붙였다.
구단 측은 이메일을 통해 새로운 임금에 대한 확인을 거부했다.
댈러스 카우보이의 치어리더는 지난 50여년 간 경기장에서 발차기와 열정을 보여주며 팀의 상징적인 존재로 자리 잡아 왔다. 이들의 인기는 지난해 여름 ‘아메리카스 스위트하트’ 시즌 1 공개 이후 수직 상승했고, 시리즈는 곧바로 넷플릭스 인기 순위 10위권에 진입했다. 다큐에서는 연간 6000만 달러를 받는 쿼터백 닥 프레스콧을 응원하는 이들이 저임금에 시달리는 현실과 함께, 치어리더가 되기 위해 필요한 체력과 시간, 끈기를 보여준다.
