Baby DONE Cry debuts single 'F Girl' at showcase, declares arrival of 'Baby Rock' genre

Baby DONT Cry held a debut showcase on Monday at Blue Square in central Seoul to celebrate the release of its first single "F Girl."Baby DONT Cry is the first girl group launched by P Nation, the talent agency founded by PSY. The group has sparked anticipation with the participation of Soyeon from i-dle as the producer of its debut album. It is composed of four members: Yihyun and Beni from Korea, and Kumi and Mia from Japan.During the media showcase, the members officially introduced themselves to the press, performed their debut single "F Girl," and pre-release track "Bet You'll Regret It," and answered questions from reporters."It was an honor to work with producer Soyeon," Yihyun told reporters about the creation process of the group's debut album. "When we first listened to the song, it felt so fresh and new that we actually screamed out of excitement."According to the group, "F Girl" introduces a new genre called Baby Rock, which reflects Baby DONT Cry's identity. "Baby Rock," is our defining trait," Yihyun explained. "It combines our lovely visuals with strong self-assurance and sincerity."Baby DONT Cry's debut single "F Girl" was officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.Here are some highlights from the media event as Baby DONT Cry posed for photos, introduced its single and performed its new tracks for the media.