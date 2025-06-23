Blackpink to return with new music in 'Deadline' world tour
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 16:14 Updated: 23 Jun. 2025, 16:36
Girl group Blackpink is back — and it is hitting the stage with new music for the first time in over two and a half years.
The global K-pop phenomenon will unveil a brand-new track during the opening nights of their “Blackpink World Tour 〈Deadline〉 in Goyang,” set for July 5 and 6 at Goyang Sports Complex’s main stadium, YG Entertainment said Monday.
Details of the song — including its title, theme and release date — remain tightly guarded. But anticipation is sparking global buzz, fueled by reports of a high-profile music video shoot in Korea with a renowned international director and a cryptic teaser from YG’s executive producer, Yang Hyun-suk.
“After much deliberation over the rollout strategy, we decided to premiere the new track during the first leg of the 〈Deadline〉 tour,” YG said in a statement. “Details regarding the release date will be shared soon.”
The performance marks not just a comeback, but also a symbolic reunion with fans. The new song will be Blackpink's first new music in two years and eight months since the band's first and only full-length album, “Born Pink,” was released in September 2022.
The Goyang concert will kick off a massive world tour spanning 31 shows across 16 cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung in Taiwan, Bangkok, Jakarta in Indonesia, Bulacan in the Philippines, Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong.
