 Blackpink to return with new music in 'Deadline' world tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Blackpink to return with new music in 'Deadline' world tour

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 16:14 Updated: 23 Jun. 2025, 16:36
Girl group Blackpink [NEWS1]

Girl group Blackpink [NEWS1]

 
Girl group Blackpink is back — and it is hitting the stage with new music for the first time in over two and a half years.
 
The global K-pop phenomenon will unveil a brand-new track during the opening nights of their “Blackpink World Tour 〈Deadline〉 in Goyang,” set for July 5 and 6 at Goyang Sports Complex’s main stadium, YG Entertainment said Monday.
 

Related Article

Details of the song — including its title, theme and release date — remain tightly guarded. But anticipation is sparking global buzz, fueled by reports of a high-profile music video shoot in Korea with a renowned international director and a cryptic teaser from YG’s executive producer, Yang Hyun-suk.
 
“After much deliberation over the rollout strategy, we decided to premiere the new track during the first leg of the 〈Deadline〉 tour,” YG said in a statement. “Details regarding the release date will be shared soon.”
 
A poster for girl group Blackpink's “Blackpink World Tour 〈Deadline〉 in Goyang” [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

A poster for girl group Blackpink's “Blackpink World Tour 〈Deadline〉 in Goyang” [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The performance marks not just a comeback, but also a symbolic reunion with fans. The new song will be Blackpink's first new music in two years and eight months since the band's first and only full-length album, “Born Pink,” was released in September 2022.
 
The Goyang concert will kick off a massive world tour spanning 31 shows across 16 cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung in Taiwan, Bangkok, Jakarta in Indonesia, Bulacan in the Philippines, Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Blackpink Deadline tour

More in K-pop

Ateez reaches No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 12th EP ‘Golden Hour: Part.3’

Blackpink to return with new music in 'Deadline' world tour

Irene & Seulgi surprise fans at Guangzhou pop-up for EP ‘Tilt’

JYP Entertainment opens global search for next hit K-pop songwriter

Teaser video for rookie group Baby DONT Cry deleted after 'condom wrapper' claims

Related Stories

Blackpink revs up for shows around the world this summer

Indonesian government to allow Blackpink to perform at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

Blackpink announces 'Born Pink World Tour' dates and cities

Blackpink adds three new dates to Asia leg of world tour

Blackpink to return to Bangkok for two encore performances
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)