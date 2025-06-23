Boy band Cravity reborn with new album 'Dare to Crave'
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 07:00
- SHIN HA-NEE
Boy band Cravity has pulled out all stops for its second full-length album “Dare to Crave,” declaring a “rebranding” of the group — or, more accurately, a total rebirth.
“We’re now in our sixth year together, but it seems we’re still very much eager to take on new challenges,” said member Hyeongjun during a group interview at Starship Entertainment’s headquarters in southern Seoul on Thursday.
“After ‘Road to Kingdom,’ we also felt that now is the time to really give everything we have and really show something,” Hyeongjun added.
Debuted in April 2020, the nine-member group — consisting of Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung and Seongmin — featured on Mnet’s boy band reality competition program “Road to Kingdom: ACE OF ACE” (2024) to ultimately clinch first place. The victory, apparently, only accelerated the members’ drive.
“I still feel the lingering emotions from our ‘Road to Kingdom’ days,” shared Wonjin, adding that the members have grown even closer to one another after the program.
“We’ve been preparing the new album with the same hunger from that time,” he said.
“Dare to Crave” is Cravity’s first Korean release since “Find the Orbit” in December last year, and its first full-length album in three years. The album features 12 tracks: the lead track “Set Net G0?!”, and B-sides “On My Way,” “Swish,” “Rendez-vous,” “Paranoia,” “Straight Up To Heaven,” “Stadium,” “Marionette,” “Underdog,” “Click, Flash, Pow,” “Love Me Again,” and “Wish Upon A Star.”
All members contributed to writing lyrics for the songs in the album, while Wonjin, Serim and Woobin took part in composing B-sides.
One of key motifs in the album is grapes, representing “immense potential that can mature into wine and Cravity’s strong teamwork,” according to Hyeongjun.
“The images symbolized ourselves breaking free from our shells to face the world anew,” said Seongmin.
“There surely were a lot of mixed reactions, some negative, some positive about the refreshing aspect,” he continued. “After all, I’m just glad that it could spark such buzz — which, I think, proves that many people are taking interest what we’re doing.”
Originally a combination of “creativity” and “gravity,” the group’s name has now taken a new meaning as well, alongside a new logo image. According to Starship Entertainment, Cravity is redefined as a blend of “crave” and “gravity,” symbolizing that a powerful force that draws people together and a desire that blooms in between to create one’s true self.
As part of its rebranding effort, Serim — who has been leading the group since its debut — passed the leadership baton to Wonjin and Hyeongjun.
“We can certainly feel that not only our team logo but also something in ourselves changed,” said Wonjin. “This feels like a debut once again, in a way — a fresh start.”
Cravity will hold two concerts at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium on July 12 and 13. This is Cravity's first solo performance in Seoul in a little over two years since it embarked on its first world tour “Masterpiece” in May 2023.
BY SHIN HA-NEE
