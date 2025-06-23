 Close Your Eyes to release second EP 'Snowy Summer' in July
Close Your Eyes to release second EP 'Snowy Summer' in July

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 10:04
Boy band Close Your Eyes [UNCORE]

Rookie boy band Close Your Eyes will release its new EP, “Snowy Summer,” on July 9, the group's first new album since its debut in April.
 
The band members will hold a livestream session with fans on July 8, a day before the release, to talk more about the album, according to Close Your Eyes’ agency, Uncore.
 

“Snowy Summer” comes three months after “Eternalt,” the band’s debut EP, which was released on April 2.
 
The group was formed through cable channel JTBC’s audition program “Project 7” (2024), following two months of intense competition held from October to December last year.  
 
Teaser image for boy band Close Your Eyes' second EP ″Snowy Summer″ [UNCORE]

The seven members — Majingxiang, Sakurada Kenshin, Jeon Min-wook, Seo Kyoung-bae, Song Seung-ho, Jang Yeo-jun and Kim Sung-min — earned their spots in the final lineup after competing against 100 trainees from diverse backgrounds.
 
The band released a documentary series titled “All My Poetry” on May 12, chronicling its journey and the challenges faced on the road to its debut.
 
Close Your Eyes also kicked off its Asia tour of meet and greet sessions in May, with stops in Seoul, Yokohama, Osaka and Hong Kong. The tour will conclude with an event in Taipei on June 28. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
Close Your Eyes to release second EP 'Snowy Summer' in July

