Irene & Seulgi surprise fans at Guangzhou pop-up for EP ‘Tilt’
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 15:00
- LIM JEONG-WON
Girl group Red Velvet’s unit Irene & Seulgi brought the heat to China’s Guangzhou with a surprise appearance at a fan pop-up event celebrating their latest EP “Tilt.”
The pop-up, hosted in collaboration with China’s music platform QQ Music, opened Friday and runs through July 3 at Jingdong Mall in Guangzhou.
Fans were treated to an immersive display of album-themed visuals, photo zones and a guest book where they could leave messages directly for the artists.
But the real surprise came Saturday, when Irene & Seulgi made an unannounced visit to the venue. The duo’s sudden appearance sent the crowd of over 6,000 fans — gathered for a random dance event — into a frenzy, with the shopping mall briefly transformed into a sea of light sticks, cheers and cell phones.
“We’re so grateful to be here thanks to all the love and support for ‘Tilt,’” Irene told the crowd. “Thank you so much for coming today.”
The duo spent time greeting fans up close, exchanging smiles and heartfelt messages.
The pop-up was not limited to just a photo op. Both inside and outside the mall, images from the album were plastered across LED displays, while interactive elements and fan-centered installations turned the space into a full-fledged celebration of the group’s return, according to agency SM Entertainment.
“Tilt” marks Irene & Seulgi’s second EP, released four years after their subunit debut.
Their next stop is Singapore, where Irene & Seulgi will continue their 2025 Asia concert tour, “Balance,” on July 4 at The Star Theatre.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
