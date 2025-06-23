 JYP Entertainment opens global search for next hit K-pop songwriter
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 15:00
A poster for the 2025 “JYP Publishing Songwriter Audition” [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

A poster for the 2025 "JYP Publishing Songwriter Audition" [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
JYP Entertainment is officially hunting for the next wave of hitmakers, launching the 2025 “JYP Publishing Songwriter Audition," the agency announced Monday. 
 
The audition process is open to applicants worldwide with at least one officially released K-pop track under their belt. Aspiring topliners, producers and trackmakers can submit their work via the JYP Publishing website from Monday through July 23. 
 

Unlike general music auditions, this one targets seasoned creatives. JYP Publishing — the in-house copyright and composition company established by founder Park Jin-young, also known as J.Y. Park — has been home to some of the most iconic songwriters in K-pop.  
 
These include Hong Ji-sang, known for DAY6’s “Time of Our Life” (2019); Shim Eun-ji, who wrote on Twice’s version of “We Pray” and ITZY’s “Sorry Not Sorry” (2023); and Lee Woo-min, known for Twice’s “Talk that Talk” (2022) and Nmixx’s “High Horse."
 
“Every year, this audition helps us discover creators who redefine the K-pop sound,” said a representative from JYP. “We’re looking for writers with a sharp ear for trends and an ability to shape the emotional architecture of a song.”
 
Applicants can choose to enter solo or in teams of up to three people, submitting their material for one of the three categories. After a first-round screening, selected candidates will be invited to a songwriting camp, a collaborative studio environment where finalists will create new tracks. The winners will be offered a cash prize and the chance to sign an exclusive deal with JYP Publishing.
 
While anyone regardless of age, gender or education can apply, all applicants must have previously released at least one K-pop track. In an industry where new names often break through via YouTube or TikTok, JYP’s requirement signals a focus on professional experience and proven potential, according to the agency.
 
The application period runs until July 23. More information, including submission guidelines and deadlines, is available on the official JYP Publishing website.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
