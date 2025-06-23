Seoul to welcome final 'Squid Game' season with parade featuring Lee Jung-jae
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 20:07 Updated: 23 Jun. 2025, 20:31
Seoul's government will host a parade, featuring iconic cast and characters, to commemorate the release of the third season of the hit Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021-).
The event is part of a larger “travel week” for global Hallyu fans and tourists that will run from Saturday to July 6 in and around Gwanghwamun and Seoul Plaza, according to We Man-gyu, leader of Seoul's content marketing team.
The parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. and proceed from Gwanghwamun along Sejongdae-ro, ending at Seoul Plaza. The procession will be streamed live on the Netflix Korea YouTube channel.
A Squid Game finale fan event will begin at 8:30 in Seoul Plaza. Actors including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul and Wi Ha-jun, as well as creator Hwang Dong-hyuk will be in attendance.
The third season of “Squid Game” premieres worldwide on June 27.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
