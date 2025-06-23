Lee, Malaysian PM discuss FTA, expanding cooperation in 1st phone talks

President Lee Jae Myung and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim agreed Monday to work together to expand bilateral cooperation in a "mutually beneficial and substantive" manner, including efforts to conclude a free-trade pact, the presidential office said.They reached the understanding during their first phone talks earlier in the day, expressing hopes to further advance the strategic partnership between Korea and the Southeast Asian nation, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters."The two leaders agreed to work together to further expand mutually beneficial and substantive cooperation in a wide range of areas, including trade, investment, infrastructure, digital transformation, green growth and defense, especially with the expected conclusion of the Korea-Malaysia free trade agreement this year," Kang said."The president also emphasized his commitment to bolstering the bilateral friendship and cooperation based on decades of mutual trust and goodwill," she said.The two countries mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.They also shared the view that the two countries can make meaningful contributions to strengthening cooperation in the international community, as Korea and Malaysia are due to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the Association of Southeast Asian Nation-related meetings later this year, respectively.During the phone talks, Anwar congratulated Lee on his inauguration and Lee expressed his gratitude in return, Kang added.Yonhap