 Employment aid system opens doors for international students, graduates in Korean SMEs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Employment aid system opens doors for international students, graduates in Korean SMEs

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 16:18
International students fill in application forms at a job fair held in Busan on Sept. 27, 2024. [YONHAP]

International students fill in application forms at a job fair held in Busan on Sept. 27, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
International students and graduates seeking employment at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Korea can now receive professional help from public agencies.
 
The Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency announced on Monday that they had jointly launched an employment assistance system to help foreign nationals obtain the E-7-1 visa, which is designed for foreign professionals and specialists working in designated fields.
 

Related Article

 
According to the public agencies, foreign nationals who have graduated (or are expected to graduate) with an associate’s degree or higher from a domestic institution and hold a D-2 or D-10 visa are eligible to apply for the assistance program.
 
There are 24 jobs that candidates can apply for to receive the benefits of the initiative.
 
Applicants are required to sign labor contracts with domestic SMEs and Startups before signing up for the government-backed program.
 
The Ministry of SMEs and Startups will then select the final beneficiaries within two weeks after reviewing applications and offer recommendation benefits and other incentives. The ministry said the recommendation will increase the possibility of the grantees’ E-7-1 visa approval.
 
More details about the employment assistance system are available on K-Work.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Job in Korea Employment in Korea

More in K-campus

Employment aid system opens doors for international students, graduates in Korean SMEs

QS released its World University Rankings for 2026. How will this affect your visa chances?

K-Arts students to study and earn credits in Jeju through 'Learncation' program

Seoul National University again leads Korean institutions in QS 2026 rankings

University presidents keener on recruiting international students than before

Related Stories

Companies plan fewer hires in second half of 2024: Survey

Job growth in June remains under 100,000 on sluggish manufacturing, construction

Job searching

Korea’s job growth slows in 2024 with manufacturing, retail and youth hires hit

Korea's job market growth slows in June for 3rd consecutive month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)