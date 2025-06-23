 Military warns of North Korean land mines washing into South
Korea JoongAng Daily

Military warns of North Korean land mines washing into South

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 12:10
A leaf-shaped North Korean land mine is shown in a photo released by the Joint Chiefs of Staff on June 22. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

A leaf-shaped North Korean land mine is shown in a photo released by the Joint Chiefs of Staff on June 22. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

 
South Korea's military warned that landmines planted near the inter-Korean border could be washed into the South during the monsoon season, urging the public to stay alert.
 
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement on Sunday that some areas where the North Korean military has planted land mines are connected to cross-border waterways such as the Imjin, Hantan, Hwa and Bukhan rivers and the Inbuk stream, which flow southward into the Han River estuary.
 

“If heavy rains pour down on the northern region, water levels may rise sharply due to the opening of floodgates at North Korea’s Hwanggang Dam,” the JCS said. “This may cause land mines that were buried without proper protective measures to be dislodged and swept downstream.”
 
The JCS advised residents and visitors near inter-Korean waterways to be cautious of potential mines and to immediately report any suspicious objects believed to be land mines to the nearest military unit or police station, adding that they should not be touched under any circumstances.
 
Some land mines, including wooden box mines and those disguised as fallen leaves or branches, are difficult to detect with the naked eye, the JCS said. It added that in some cases, even mine detectors fail to locate them, raising concerns about possible casualties.
 
Assorted North Korean land mines [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

Assorted North Korean land mines [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]



Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags South Korea North Korea Landmines Monsoon

