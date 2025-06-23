 North Korea reports on Israel-Iran war without its own commentary
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea reports on Israel-Iran war without its own commentary

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 12:57
Demonstrators gather near U.S. Marines guarding the Wilshire Federal Building during a rally opposing the United States' strikes on Iran on June 22 in Los Angeles, California. [AFP/YONHAP]

Demonstrators gather near U.S. Marines guarding the Wilshire Federal Building during a rally opposing the United States' strikes on Iran on June 22 in Los Angeles, California. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
North Korea's mainstream newspaper on Monday reported on the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Iran, citing statements from Russia and Iran without direct commentary of its own.
 
The Rodong Sinmun, a daily intended for general North Korean readers, reported Russia's foreign ministry voiced serious concerns Friday over Israel's attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.
 

Related Article

 
The newspaper quoted Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as warning that such attacks could trigger a global nuclear disaster and that the international community is inches away from one.
 
In a separate article, the newspaper also reported on a speech by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at a UN Human Rights Council session Friday, in which he denounced Israel's armed attacks.
 
The Rodong Sinmun quoted Araghchi as accusing Israel of targeting Iranian nuclear facilities in violation of international law and warning that this could also result in a disastrous radioactive leak.
 
The newspaper said that around 100 Iranian fighter jets and suicide drones attacked military targets in Israel's Haifa and Tel Aviv on Thursday, followed by missile launches targeting Israeli facilities Saturday.
 
The reports only included statements and developments from Iran and Russia without any direct comments of their own.
 
As of Monday, North Korea had not reported on the United States' airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear sites carried out Saturday night.
 
Inserting itself into the Israel-Iran conflict, U.S. B-2 bombers launched airstrikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran, with President Donald Trump describing the operation as “successful” and claiming the Iranian sites were “obliterated.”

Yonhap
tags Iran Israel Conflict North Korea

More in North Korea

North Korea reports on Israel-Iran war without its own commentary

Military warns of North Korean land mines washing into South

North Korea's Kim Jong-un takes center stage in murals over predecessors

The U.S. bombed Iran’s deepest nuclear sites. Should North Korea be worried?

North Korea blurs Lee Kang-in out of its Club World Cup broadcast

Related Stories

Korea reviews safety measures for nationals in Middle East after Israeli strike on Iran

South Korea alarmed by Iranian penetration of Israel's missile shield

Middle East may turn to Korean defense industry as conflict rages

North Korea calls Israel 'cancerous entity,' denounces 'wanton violation of international law'

All Israeli pilots returned home safely from Iran mission, official says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)