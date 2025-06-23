 Ex-President Yoon attends 8th hearing of insurrection trial
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Ex-President Yoon attends 8th hearing of insurrection trial

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 12:57
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on June 23. [YONHAP]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on June 23. [YONHAP]

 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the eighth hearing of his insurrection trial Monday, but was tight-lipped on a new investigation by independent counsels over his failed martial law bid.
 
Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court around 10 a.m. to attend the eighth hearing of his insurrection trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his Dec. 3 imposition of martial law.
 

Related Article

 
It was Yoon's first trial after his case was transferred to the special counsel team, led by Cho Eun-suk, last week.
 
Yoon also did not respond to questions about corruption allegations involving his wife, Kim Keon Hee.
 
An assistant special counsel attended the court for the first time to pursue the indictment.

Yonhap
tags Yoon Suk Yeol insurrection trial

More in Politics

President orders emergency response system over Middle East situation

President's approval nears 60% in second week of term

Ex-President Yoon attends 8th hearing of insurrection trial

President Lee opens presidential residence to opposition in rare bipartisan meeting

Korea moves to limit blowback from U.S. strikes on Iran

Related Stories

Ex-President Yoon set to attend third hearing of insurrection trial

Yoon enters Seoul court via above-ground entrance for martial law trial hearing

Ex-President Yoon not to appear for police questioning this week

Prosecutors file request to extend President Yoon's arrest after case transfer

Ex-President Yoon attends 7th hearing of insurrection trial
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)