 President orders emergency response system over Middle East situation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

President orders emergency response system over Middle East situation

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 15:29
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a senior aides’ meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul on June 23. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a senior aides’ meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul on June 23. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung on Monday instructed all government ministries, including the presidential office, to “establish an emergency response system and respond with urgency” in light of the rapidly changing situation in the Middle East.
 
Lee made the remarks during a senior aides’ meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Monday afternoon, while also addressing the supplementary budget bill.
 

Related Article

“Although the government’s proposal has been finalized and is being submitted to the National Assembly, if additional measures are needed in response to the Middle East crisis, I want the presidential staff to actively explore ways to cooperate with the legislature,” said Lee. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Lee Jae Myung Middle East

More in Politics

President orders emergency response system over Middle East situation

President's approval nears 60% in second week of term

Ex-President Yoon attends 8th hearing of insurrection trial

President Lee opens presidential residence to opposition in rare bipartisan meeting

Korea moves to limit blowback from U.S. strikes on Iran

Related Stories

Moon to make three-country trip to Middle East

Airlines keep avoiding Middle East airspace after U.S. attack on Iran

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after U.S. strikes on Iran strand thousands

Israel claims air superiority over Tehran after wave of strikes

Korea bans travel to Israel-Lebanon border, elevates Iran advisory
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)