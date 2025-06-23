President orders emergency response system over Middle East situation
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 15:29
President Lee Jae Myung on Monday instructed all government ministries, including the presidential office, to “establish an emergency response system and respond with urgency” in light of the rapidly changing situation in the Middle East.
Lee made the remarks during a senior aides’ meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Monday afternoon, while also addressing the supplementary budget bill.
“Although the government’s proposal has been finalized and is being submitted to the National Assembly, if additional measures are needed in response to the Middle East crisis, I want the presidential staff to actively explore ways to cooperate with the legislature,” said Lee.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
