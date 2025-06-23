President's approval nears 60% in second week of term

Special counsel assigns 40 prosecutors to investigate former first lady

Slew of Cabinet nominations consolidate DP authority, tap outside experts

Practical move or lost opportunity? Lawmakers, experts debate Lee's snub of NATO summit.

Related Stories

Presidential privilege for the first lady

The first lady must apologize first (KOR)

Time is running out to fix first lady risk

The first lady must apologize first

Consul general in New York offers to resign over alleged ties to first lady