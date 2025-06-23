More in Social Affairs

With reusable containers a home run at Jamsil, Seoul expands to Gocheok Sky Dome

Schools still hestitant toward field trips despite law change to protect teachers from liability

'The ground suddenly gave way': Jeonju man survives after sinkhole opens beneath him

Owner of dog killed by two off-duty soldiers, one civilian with BB guns claims family received death threats from suspect's relatives

Animal welfare activists want justice for Jindo dog that suffered severe cruelty