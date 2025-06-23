 Animal welfare activists want justice for Jindo dog that suffered severe cruelty
Korea JoongAng Daily

Animal welfare activists want justice for Jindo dog that suffered severe cruelty

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 14:39
A Jindo dog [JOONGANG ILBO]

A Jindo dog [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
In a case animal welfare activists are calling unprecedented and appalling, a white Jindo dog was discovered alive with all four feet severed after an extended period of neglect.
 
The animal rights group Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE) released a video on June 20 titled "Urgent: We are trying to rescue a dog with all four legs amputated" via its official YouTube channel. In the footage, the dog, visibly emaciated and dragging its body, can be seen hobbling on what remains of its limbs — each leg terminating in a healed stump. One foot appears incompletely severed, hanging precariously.
 

“This is unlike anything we’ve ever seen in our years of rescue,” said CARE. “The fact that all four limbs were severed at nearly identical positions strongly suggests intentional mutilation rather than an accident.”
 
According to the group, the wounds had long since healed, indicating the dog had been left in this state for a significant amount of time.
 
“This is not a case of simple abandonment,” the organization stated. “It’s the result of prolonged, deliberate cruelty. There must be a full investigation, and the perpetrator must face consequences.”
 
CARE has since taken the dog into its care and begun treatment. The group also plans to file a police report to initiate a formal criminal investigation.
 
They further appealed to the public for help.
 
“This dog will require lifelong, specialized support. We urgently need sponsors to become long-term guardians for this severely disabled animal.”
 
Under Article 10 of Korea’s Animal Protection Act, intentionally causing an animal severe physical pain or death without a justifiable reason is punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($14,400).


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
