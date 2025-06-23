Frog Boys case: Five students vanished in 1991, found dead years later — still no answers

Korean scholars drop Dutch sailor Hendrik Hamel's name from top award

Cannabis-derived substance still illegal after Supreme Court overturns ruling

BTS's Suga funds Min Yoon-gi Center for autistic individuals with $3.6 million donation

Kepco keeps electricity rate frozen for third quarter

Related Stories

Police to confirm summoning schedule for investigation into Suga's DUI incident

'There is no excuse': BTS member Suga apologizes for drunk-driving incident

Suga of BTS admits to DUI charges in police interrogation

BTS's Suga to be summoned for police questioning on Thursday

BTS's Suga arrives at police station for questioning, apologizes for alleged DUI