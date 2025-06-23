BTS's Suga funds Min Yoon-gi Center for autistic individuals with $3.6 million donation
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 11:04
Suga of boy band BTS has donated 5 billion won ($3.6 million) to establish the Min Yoon-gi Center, a special care facility dedicated to supporting autistic individuals and helping them find their footing in society.
The BTS member attended the congratulatory ceremony held at Severance Hospital in western Seoul. The Min Yoon-gi Center — named after the singer’s real name — will be located on the first floor of the Jejung Hall building at Severance Hospital’s Sinchon branch, with completion expected in September.
The center will provide language, psychiatric and behavioral support for young autistic patients, along with therapy and various programs developed in collaboration with clinical research.
According to Severance Hospital, Suga has shown a deep interest in the support of autistic children and teenagers, particularly in preventing depression and how music might aid that process.
Suga personally participated in developing a music therapy program by attending related sessions from March to June this year on weekends, during his military service leave, according to the hospital.
He began working with Professor Cheon Keun-ah from the Department of Psychiatry at Severance Hospital in November. There, he learned that existing short-term treatments were insufficient in producing tangible results for autistic individuals. He donated the funds to support long-term treatment programs spanning over 10 years.
This marks the largest single donation by an individual artist to the hospital, according to Severance.
The Min Yoon-gi Center will enhance the MIND program — a music-based initiative designed to improve interaction, build social networks and promote diversity — co-developed by Suga and Prof. Cheon. MIND stands for the program’s core elements: music, interaction, network and diversity.
“While I was preparing the program with Prof. Cheon Keun-ah and doing volunteer work, I learned how music can become a pathway for communication and self-expression,” Suga said in a press release.
“It has been such a pleasure and privilege to join the journey of supporting autistic children. I will continue to do my part to help them become full members of our society.”
Suga completed his military service on June 21 as the last member of the septet.
BY YOON SO-YEON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
