 Convenience store owner booked for installing gambling machine in shop near elementary school
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Convenience store owner booked for installing gambling machine in shop near elementary school

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 21:41
A gambling machine installed at a convenience store near a school in Ulsan [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A gambling machine installed at a convenience store near a school in Ulsan [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A convenience store owner was booked by police for installing a gambling machine inside an unmanned store near an elementary school.
 
The Bukbu Police Precinct in Ulsan announced on Monday that a man in his 30s was booked without detention on suspicion of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning Regulation and Punishment of Speculative Acts.
 

Related Article

 
The man is accused of installing and operating a game machine in his unmanned convenience store that offered cash rewards to players who won.
 
According to the Korean National Police Agency’s official YouTube channel, a 112 emergency call was made at 5:47 p.m. on June 1 reporting that a suspicious arcade machine had been installed.
 
The machine operated by taking 100-won (7 cents) coins and running a rock-paper-scissors game. If the player won, it would dispense a set amount of coins as a reward.
 
Responding officers tested the machine by inserting coins themselves and confirmed that multiple coins were indeed dispensed from the prize outlet.
 
The convenience store is located just 300 meters (984 feet) from an elementary school and sells items such as stationery and snacks, making it a frequent stop for children. Children were reportedly present in the store at the time of the police response.
 
Police confiscated the arcade machine and 23 100-won coins from inside it. The man was arrested after voluntarily appearing at a police substation.
 
During questioning, he reportedly claimed that he “did not know it was illegal.”
 
Police said they are investigating the source of the machine and whether he committed additional offenses before referring the case to prosecutors.
 
“Installing gambling functions in arcade machines promotes speculative behavior and is illegal,” a police official said. “Caution is strongly advised.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags school student gambling

More in Social Affairs

More than 360 households in Jeju left without power after crow damages transformer

Former first lady once again snubs prosecutorial summons

Convenience store owner booked for installing gambling machine in shop near elementary school

Subway fares to rise

Kim Soo-hyun files additional charges against Kim Sae-ron's family, Hoverlab YouTuber

Related Stories

Court clears elementary school student accused of sexually harassing teacher

Online gambling addiction on the rise among teens

Seoul schools face closures, mergers as enrollment plummets

[Student Essay] Student Leadership in Junior School

Middle school student charged for assaulting teacher with baseball bat
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)