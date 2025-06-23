Convenience store owner booked for installing gambling machine in shop near elementary school
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 21:41
A convenience store owner was booked by police for installing a gambling machine inside an unmanned store near an elementary school.
The Bukbu Police Precinct in Ulsan announced on Monday that a man in his 30s was booked without detention on suspicion of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning Regulation and Punishment of Speculative Acts.
The man is accused of installing and operating a game machine in his unmanned convenience store that offered cash rewards to players who won.
According to the Korean National Police Agency’s official YouTube channel, a 112 emergency call was made at 5:47 p.m. on June 1 reporting that a suspicious arcade machine had been installed.
The machine operated by taking 100-won (7 cents) coins and running a rock-paper-scissors game. If the player won, it would dispense a set amount of coins as a reward.
Responding officers tested the machine by inserting coins themselves and confirmed that multiple coins were indeed dispensed from the prize outlet.
The convenience store is located just 300 meters (984 feet) from an elementary school and sells items such as stationery and snacks, making it a frequent stop for children. Children were reportedly present in the store at the time of the police response.
Police confiscated the arcade machine and 23 100-won coins from inside it. The man was arrested after voluntarily appearing at a police substation.
During questioning, he reportedly claimed that he “did not know it was illegal.”
Police said they are investigating the source of the machine and whether he committed additional offenses before referring the case to prosecutors.
“Installing gambling functions in arcade machines promotes speculative behavior and is illegal,” a police official said. “Caution is strongly advised.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
