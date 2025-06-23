 Former first lady once again snubs prosecutorial summons
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 21:47 Updated: 23 Jun. 2025, 21:57
Kim Keon Hee, wife of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, casts her ballot at a voting booth in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 3, the day of Korea's 21st presidential election. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, once again refused to attend a prosecutorial summons requested on Monday regarding two separate criminal investigations — one into alleged stock manipulation involving Deutsch Motors, and another related to suspected dealings with political broker Myung Tae-kyun.
 
Kim is now expected to be questioned face-to-face under a special counsel investigation.
 

According to the legal community, the team handling the Myung Tae-kyun investigation at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office summoned Kim as a suspect for questioning. However, she did not comply. This marks the third summons issued by the team.
 
A separate investigation team under the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office is re-investigating the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case. That team also issued a summons to Kim on the same day, but she did not appear.
 
The reinvestigation team had previously sent one summons to Kim, but it was reportedly not properly delivered as she had been hospitalized at Asan Medical Center in southern Seoul, citing a chronic illness.
 
Special Prosecutor Min Joong-ki heads into the temporary offices of the special prosecution team investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee in Seocho District, southern Seoul on June 23. [NEWS1]

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, which is investigating allegations that Kim received luxury items such as an expensive necklace and designer handbags from a shaman known as Jeon Seong-bae, has not yet issued a summons.
 
With Monday’s questioning attempts falling through, a face-to-face investigation of Kim is now expected to be handled by the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki. Kim’s side is reportedly taking the position that she will not respond to any further prosecution inquiries now that the special investigation has officially launched.
 
“I believe a face-to-face investigation will take place,” Min told reporters on June 17, adding that such matters would be discussed gradually once a deputy special counsel is appointed. Min will be handling 16 cases related to the former first lady.
 
The special counsel team has already completed its request for 40 prosecutors following the appointment of the deputy special counsel. It also requested the dispatch of 14 police officers in its first request to the National Police Agency.
 
Interviews are currently underway for 80 government officials and 80 special investigators. The probe could begin as early as July 1.


