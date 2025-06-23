Kim Soo-hyun files additional charges against Kim Sae-ron's family, Hoverlab YouTuber
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 19:17 Updated: 23 Jun. 2025, 19:22
Actor Kim Soo-hyun has filed additional charges of false accusation against the family of late actor Kim Sae-ron and YouTuber Kim Se-ui, his agency Goldmedalist said Monday.
The latest report, filed by the actor's attorney Bang Sung-hun at L.K.B & Partners to police, has been made against Kim Se-ui regarding the argument he made during a press conference held on the afternoon of May 7.
Bang claims that during the press conference, Kim Se-ui played a fabricated voice recording of someone claiming to be a witness to Kim Soo-hyun dating Kim Sae-ron when the late actor was still a minor. The witness claimed that Kim Soo-hyun tried to buy off the witness' testimony for 4 billion won ($2.9 million) and later tried to hire a hitman to have the witness killed after they refused.
"Kim Se-ui and the family of late actor Kim Sae-ron not only wrongly framed Kim Soo-hyun based on a fabricated piece of voice recording, but they even reported him for violating the Child Welfare Act in a clear move of false accusation," said attorney Bang in a press release.
"Fabricating evidence is a grave crime and making a criminal report based on such fabricated evidence is even heavier. We have made a swift report against Kim Se-ui and the family of late actor Kim Sae-ron and we will continue our efforts to see that they are legally and rightly punished."
Kim Sae-ron’s family claimed through the YouTube channel Hoverlab in March that the young actor dated Kim Soo-hyun from late 2015, when she was still a minor, to July 2021.
On May 7, Kim Se-ui and the family of Kim Sae-ron reported Kim Soo-hyun for violating the Child Welfare Act by sexually exploiting her when she was a minor, along with false accusation charges.
Kim Soo-hyun and his agency Goldmedalist filed reports against the two parties for defamation in addition to other claims.
Kim Soo-hyun received a court approval to seize Kim Se-ui's apartments and Kim Soo-hyun's house was also seized by the request of one of the advertisers that the actor was contracted with.
