 More than 360 households in Jeju left without power after crow damages transformer
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 21:49
A transformer damaged on a utility pole in Yeon-dong, Jeju City on June 23 [JEJU FIRE STATION]

A transformer damaged on a utility pole in Yeon-dong, Jeju City on June 23 [JEJU FIRE STATION]

 
More than 360 households in Jeju were left without power on Monday after a crow damaged a transformer on a utility pole.
 
According to the Jeju fire department, the outage occurred at 5:56 p.m. near an apartment complex in Yeon-dong, Jeju City, after a transformer was damaged on a nearby pole, cutting electricity to 366 homes.
 

The power failure also caused elevators in the apartment buildings to stop, prompting eight emergency calls reporting residents trapped inside.
 
Rescue teams from 119 emergency services were dispatched to the scene and safely rescued three people who had been trapped in the elevators.
 
“A crow appears to have made contact with the transformer, triggering the outage,” a fire official said, adding that the exact cause is under investigation.
 
Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) sent personnel to the scene and is working to restore power to the affected area.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
More than 360 households in Jeju left without power after crow damages transformer

