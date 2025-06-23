Owner of dog killed by two off-duty soldiers, one civilian with BB guns claims family received death threats from suspect's relatives
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 15:36
A family in the southern city of Geoje is considering relocating after enduring what they describe as threats and intimidation from the parents of a man accused of fatally shooting their dog with a BB gun.
The dog’s owner, whose pet died after being hit with hundreds of BB pellets, said the parents of one of the suspects appeared at their home shortly after the attack.
“They cursed at us, said things like ‘You’re all dead,’ and even took photos of our house,” the owner said in a video uploaded June 18 by the YouTube channel “Dog Uncle and Companion Dog Behavior Correction,” (translated) which included an interview with the owner.
"They threatened to sue us for false accusations. It’s terrifying. I’m already under a lot of stress, but now I’m scared just to be at home. Even when a car drives by, I wonder if it’s them.”
The owner said the suspects initially claimed they fired the BB gun because the dog bit them, but the suspects later changed their story, saying they drunk at the time and had been playing around.
“But the pension owner where they were staying told me the four adult men each drank just one small can of beer,” the owner said.
The suspects allegedly told the owner that they were curious about how the dog would react to being shot.
“They didn’t seem to understand that their actions led to the dog’s death,” the owner said. “They even asked the police to request an autopsy on the dog. When I heard that, I had a panic attack and ended up in the emergency room.”
The owner also claimed that a military unit contacted them and asked them to reconsider going public with the case.
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on June 18 in Irun-myeon, Geoje.
Three men in their 20s, including two active-duty soldiers on leave, allegedly fired hundreds of BB pellets at four dogs in the yard of a restaurant.
One of the dogs died during treatment, while two others were seriously injured.
Police handed the case over to the military for the two soldiers and booked the civilian suspect on charges including animal abuse and trespassing.
Officers are investigating the motive behind the shooting and identifying the type of BB gun used.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
