 Subway fares to rise
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 19:27 Updated: 23 Jun. 2025, 19:40
A notice regarding fare adjustments is posted at Euljiro 1-ga Station on Line 2 of the Seoul Metro in central Seoul on June 23. [NEWS1]

A notice regarding fare adjustments is posted at Euljiro 1-ga Station on Line 2 of the Seoul Metro in central Seoul on June 23. [NEWS1]

Subway fares in Seoul and the greater metropolitan area will rise by 150 won from June 28. Starting with the first train on that day, base fare for subways in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi — as well as Korea Railroad Corporation lines — will rise from 1,400 won ($1) to 1,550 won. A notice regarding fare adjustments is posted at Euljiro 1-ga Station on Line 2 of the Seoul Metro on June 23. The fare adjustment follows last year’s decision to raise subway prices by 300 won, in two stages, amid mounting operational losses and inflationary pressure. [NEWS1]
