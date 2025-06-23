 With reusable containers a home run at Jamsil, Seoul expands to Gocheok Sky Dome
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 16:38

Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 16:38
A map showing where to return reusable containers at Gocheok Sky Dome [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

After becoming the first in the country to introduce reusable containers at Jamsil Baseball Stadium last year, the Seoul Metropolitan Government will now expand the program to Gocheok Sky Dome.
 
On Monday, the city announced that reusable containers will be introduced at 15 food and beverage concessions in the dome, located in Guro District, western Seoul.
 

Related Article

Despite a 24 percent increase in spectators at Jamsil during last year's baseball season compared to 2023, the increase in plastic waste was limited to 9 percent, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Fans used reusable containers approximately 600,000 times, helping to reduce around 17 tons of plastic waste.
 
Seeing the impact of the initiative, the city will sign a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Diamond Lounge in Gocheok Sky Dome to launch a reusable container system for professional baseball stadiums.
 
A basefall fan returns reusable containers for snacks at a baseball stadium in Seoul [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

The agreement will involve Seoul’s three professional baseball teams — the Doosan Bears, Kiwoom Heroes and LG Twins — as well as Aramco Korea, which supports container production, the Seoul Regional Self-Sufficiency Center Association, which handles collection and cleaning, and Amoje Food, the vendor operating food and beverage stands at Jamsil Stadium.
 
As of the end of May, the city has provided four types of reusable containers — including cups and bowls — at all 15 concessions stands in the Gocheok dome. To minimize inconvenience for fans returning containers, 24 return bins have been placed throughout the stadium — 16 in the infield and eight in the outfield.
 
The containers are collected and washed by local self-sufficiency centers. They are sanitized to maintain cleanliness below 20 relative light units — a contamination unit — which is 10 times stricter than the general commercial hygiene standard of 200 RLU. Regular inspections are conducted to ensure hygiene.
 
A kitchen worker washes reusable containers at a baseball stadium in Seoul [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Among sports venues, baseball stadiums generate the most waste per spectator — 7.95 grams (0.3 ounces) per day. In 2021, baseball stadiums nationwide produced a total of 3,444 tons of waste.
 
The city expects that the use of reusable containers during the professional baseball season — which runs from March to October — at Jamsil and Gocheok stadiums could reduce plastic waste by approximately 28 tons through about 1 million uses.
 
Looking ahead, the city also plans to expand the program to other sports facilities as part of broader efforts to reduce single-use items.
 
“Introducing reusable containers at Gocheok Sky Dome and Jamsil Stadium — home fields for Seoul’s pro baseball teams — is a leading example of practicing environmental protection and building a sustainable future in everyday life,” said Kim Tae-gyun, first vice mayor of Seoul. “We will continue to develop environmentally friendly policies to help Seoul become a leader in green sports culture.”
 
A basefall fan uses reusable containers for snacks at a baseball stadium in Seoul [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
