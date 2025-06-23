I don't even know what I'll do...

As Israel and Iran continue to trade attacks, U.S. President Donald Trump — once expected to act as a mediator — has shifted course by directly intervening. On June 21 (local time), Trump ordered airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, signaling a more aggressive posture. The move complicates calculations for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who has rejected dialogue with the U.S. while trying to raise his bargaining power. North Korea may feel pressured by the display of U.S. military precision, but having witnessed Trump’s unpredictability, it may instead double down on nuclear development. At this stage, it is unclear whether Trump or Kim will choose dialogue or confrontation. [PARK YONG-SEOK]