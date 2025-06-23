 President hosts bipartisan luncheon to foster political cooperation
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 00:00
 
President Lee Jae Myung listens to remarks by Kim Yong-tae, interim leader of the People Power Party, during a luncheon with party leaders at the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, on June 22. Clockwise from left: Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, Democratic Party acting leader and floor leader Kim Byung-ki, President Lee, PPP interim leader Kim Yong-tae, PPP floor leader Song Eon-seok and Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Woo Sang-ho. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung hosted a luncheon with ruling and opposition party leaders at the presidential residence in Hannam-dong on June 22. Attending were Kim Byung-ki, acting leader and floor leader of the Democratic Party (DP), along with Kim Yong-tae, interim leader of the People Power Party (PPP), and the party’s floor leader Song Eon-seog. Lee used the occasion to brief party leaders on the outcome of the recent Group of 7 Summit in Canada.
 
The meeting marked Lee’s first formal engagement with opposition leaders just 18 days into his term. By contrast, former President Yoon Suk Yeol held his first summit with Lee, then-opposition leader, only after nearly two years in office, and under pressure following a legislative election defeat. Lee has shown early signs of a more inclusive approach, having already shared a post-inauguration bibimbap lunch with party leaders at the National Assembly.
 
While the gesture of cooperation is notable, the discussions revealed ongoing partisan friction. The DP raised concerns over Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok’s vetting process and criticized his attitude during scrutiny. Lee responded that it would be appropriate to judge the nominee based on his testimony during the confirmation hearing. Although excessive focus on a nominee’s family background may be problematic, as the DP noted, the administration must show a respectful stance toward opposition demands for clarification.
 
Another contentious issue is the redistribution of National Assembly committee chair positions. During the previous legislature, the DP took unilateral control of all chairmanships based on its majority, sidelining the PPP. For democratic governance to avoid slipping into unilateralism, the principle of checks and balances must be upheld. Lee’s comment that this is a matter for negotiation between the parties should not absolve him of responsibility.
 

Related Article

In his inaugural address, Lee pledged to be “a president for all” and emphasized that “unity is a sign of competence, while division is a result of failure.” Past administrations have made similar promises. Former President Moon Jae-in spoke of “a new world of coexistence,” yet partisanship deepened under his term. Former President Yoon declared that “unity is a given” but spent much of his presidency confronting the opposition.
 
None of the political challenges now facing Lee will be easy. Achieving cooperation will require the ruling party to avoid dominance and listen to minority voices. The PPP must also resist obstructionism and approach urgent issues like a supplementary budget with sincerity. Genuine cooperation demands capability from the government and openness from the opposition.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.


