Tensions in Middle East escalate as U.S. strikes Iranian nuclear facilities

The Middle East has entered a state of heightened uncertainty following the United States' airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22 (local time), just nine days after the outbreak of armed conflict between Israel and Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump, in a televised address, warned that Iran would face “stronger attacks” unless it fully abandons its nuclear ambitions, urging Tehran to “now build peace.”Iran’s response was swift. Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the U.S. strikes as a clear violation of international law and vowed “everlasting consequences.” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had previously warned that the Iranian people would not surrender. According to The New York Times, Khamenei has even named three potential successors in the event of his assassination.The likelihood of a quick resolution appears slim. Iran resumed attacks on Israel the same day and may soon target U.S. military bases in the region. Pro-Iranian groups such as Hamas and the Houthis have also pledged retaliation. The situation now threatens to spiral into a cycle of reprisals between Iran and the U.S.-Israel alliance.For Korea, the fallout may extend beyond diplomacy. A prolonged crisis could exacerbate economic pressures already caused by weak exports and sluggish domestic demand. Rising oil prices, inflation, and reduced corporate profits are imminent concerns, especially if Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow passageway is a key artery for global energy flows, including 99 percent of Korea’s oil imports from the Middle East.Security implications for the Korean Peninsula also cannot be ignored. While the U.S. strike underscores the Trump administration’s firm stance on nuclear nonproliferation, Pyongyang may interpret Tehran’s fate as a reason to double down on nuclear development. The crisis could also push North Korea into closer alignment with Russia in defiance of U.S. pressure.There are concerns that U.S. flexibility in troop deployments could impact the Korean Peninsula. If American forces stationed in Korea are redeployed to the Middle East, it may create a security gap at a critical time.The Korean government must act decisively to minimize the economic and security impact of the unfolding Middle East crisis. President Lee Jae Myung’s decision not to attend the NATO Summit from June 24 to 25, citing domestic issues and the fluid regional situation, is regrettable. The summit could have provided a valuable opportunity to coordinate an international response.Efforts must now focus on rescheduling a Korea-U.S. summit, which was previously canceled during the Group of 7 meeting due to changes in Trump’s schedule.