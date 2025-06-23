Monday's fortune: Fresh starts, sweet wins
Published: 23 Jun. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Things may look alike but differ—discern wisely.
🔹 Manual control brings more comfort than automation.
🔹 Too many voices may ruin progress.
🔹 Do good without seeking recognition.
🔹 Life is a survival game — claim what’s yours.
🔹 Take care not to be overlooked today.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 A cheerful purchase may brighten your day.
🔹 Good financial news or a promising connection is likely.
🔹 You may receive long-awaited updates.
🔹 A fresh vision of the future could take shape.
🔹 Motivation will rise; work feels rewarding.
🔹 Don’t delay — act on your plans today.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Solitude | 🧭 East
🔹 Live a life rooted in love and gratitude.
🔹 A good spouse is better than a distant child.
🔹 Age is no barrier — love is always possible.
🔹 Treat your partner with extra care.
🔹 Engage in what you truly enjoy.
🔹 A romantic connection may deepen today.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 Everything has its rightful place — respect the order.
🔹 Feel pride in the years you’ve lived.
🔹 Positive news or useful tips may arrive.
🔹 A beneficial opportunity could arise.
🔹 You might begin something you’ve longed to do.
🔹 Stay open to fresh and valuable insights.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid physically demanding tasks today.
🔹 Delegate tasks to the right people.
🔹 Don’t assume you’re the only one who can do it.
🔹 Caution is your best ally today.
🔹 Differences in opinion may emerge.
🔹 Don’t let emotions cloud your judgment.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Appreciate the present over nostalgia.
🔹 Don’t cling to what’s already gone.
🔹 Start fresh — new ideas need new vessels.
🔹 Even a thousand-mile journey begins with a single step.
🔹 The beginning is half the battle — just start.
🔹 Don’t trap yourself in a limited view.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Unexpected expenses may arise.
🔹 Health is your most valuable asset — protect it.
🔹 Learn to read people and manage relationships.
🔹 Slowing down could work in your favor.
🔹 Be mindful of your surroundings and tone.
🔹 What’s planned may not match reality — stay flexible.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Life could overflow with joy today.
🔹 Today is always the best day — live it fully.
🔹 Hope and energy will rise naturally.
🔹 You may feel joy in both body and soul.
🔹 Savor the small, certain pleasures of life.
🔹 Luck is on your side — go for it.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 A generous heart invites blessings.
🔹 Choose to give rather than receive.
🔹 Offer help or teach someone something new.
🔹 Join forces — collaboration beats solo effort.
🔹 Gather valuable information with care.
🔹 Watch a film or attend a show to unwind.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Maintain harmony with those around you.
🔹 Habits formed young last a lifetime — be mindful.
🔹 Build up strengths and shore up weaknesses.
🔹 Aim for mutual growth in relationships.
🔹 Teamwork outshines going it alone.
🔹 Invest effort into your social ties.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Financial fortune may improve.
🔹 What seemed trivial might bring delight.
🔹 An unplanned task may pop up.
🔹 A new venture or information could come your way.
🔹 Explore foreign cultures or languages.
🔹 Good money flow is in the air.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 The more, the merrier — abundance is a blessing.
🔹 Family should pull together on household matters.
🔹 Teamwork and unity lead to success.
🔹 Progress comes through integration and cooperation.
🔹 Mutual understanding will deepen bonds.
🔹 Be the star of your own story today.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
